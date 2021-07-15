Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR) declared a final dividend on Thursday, July 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Mirrabooka Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

Get Mirrabooka Investments alerts:

In other Mirrabooka Investments news, insider Antoinette Kimmitt bought 15,320 shares of Mirrabooka Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.32 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,801.12 ($36,286.51).

About Mirrabooka Investments

Mirrabooka Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. The firm primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies, targeting companies which fall outside the top 50 listed companies, by market capitalization, on the Australian Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mirrabooka Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirrabooka Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.