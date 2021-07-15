Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Director Sells $122,313,200.24 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 8,607,544 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $122,313,200.24.
NYSE MCW opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $23.62.
About Mister Car Wash
