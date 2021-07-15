Mitchell Maiman Sells 10,000 Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) insider Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mitchell Maiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,700.00.

Forward Industries stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Forward Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,894 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Forward Industries by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Forward Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

