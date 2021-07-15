Mizuho Raises Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $134.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BHVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $120.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $57.66 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,578,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,272,000 after buying an additional 247,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,608,000 after purchasing an additional 258,603 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,145,000 after purchasing an additional 375,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

