MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $153,843,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,234,000 after purchasing an additional 698,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 409,740 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,574.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 421,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 409,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,286,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

