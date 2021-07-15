Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Stock Holdings Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,269 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.77 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

