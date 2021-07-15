Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MC. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 18,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,488.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,051 shares of company stock worth $1,715,368. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

