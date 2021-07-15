Molecular Future 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.91 Million (MOF)

Molecular Future (CURRENCY:MOF) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Molecular Future has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Molecular Future has a total market capitalization of $62.33 million and $10.91 million worth of Molecular Future was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Molecular Future coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Molecular Future Profile

Molecular Future is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. Molecular Future’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,481,225 coins. Molecular Future’s official Twitter account is @molecular_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Molecular Future’s official website is www.molecular.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Molecular Future is a decentralized digital asset management ecosystem that is based and founded by multiple Hong Kong companies (China Fortune, HBCC, XBTING Fund, HCASH Foundation, and Collistar Capital). It's a platform designed to provide its user's related Blockchain-based products, guidance through the Blockchain industry, agency trading software, and media information. The issued token by Molecular Future is MOF an ERC 20 Ethereum-based token. MOF is a medium of exchange in the Molecular Future ecosystem, acts as a reward payment of the different campaigns running and completed transactions with MOF token. “

