Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) & Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Head to Head Analysis

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Momentive Global and Magnite’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $375.61 million 7.91 -$91.58 million ($0.65) -31.37 Magnite $221.63 million 17.11 -$53.43 million ($0.10) -294.20

Magnite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momentive Global. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momentive Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -24.89% -28.80% -11.18% Magnite -23.02% -1.56% -0.59%

Volatility and Risk

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Magnite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Momentive Global and Magnite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnite 0 2 7 0 2.78

Magnite has a consensus price target of $39.89, suggesting a potential upside of 35.58%. Given Magnite’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than Momentive Global.

Summary

Magnite beats Momentive Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global Inc. provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct. The company also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Expert solutions offers a suite of pre-built market research software modules, such as ad and video creative, product concept, packaging and logo design, brand name, and messaging and claims analysis for customers to test product and marketing concepts; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SVMK Inc. and changed its name to Momentive Global Inc. in June 2021. Momentive Global Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

