Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.51 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.36 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.