Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Buys 600,000 Shares

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 600,000 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400,000.00.

Cormorant Asset Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 600,000 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $11,400,000.00.

Shares of GLUE stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.