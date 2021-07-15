Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Shares Down 0.2%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 397.60 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 405 ($5.29). 207,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 512,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406 ($5.30).

Separately, Numis Securities cut shares of Moonpig Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 444.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.93.

Moonpig Group Company Profile (LON:MOON)

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.