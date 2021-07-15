Morgan Stanley Analysts Give NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) a $24.15 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $24.15 price objective on NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Shares of NNGRY opened at $24.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 38.02 and a quick ratio of 38.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.90. NN Group has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $26.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $2.2145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

