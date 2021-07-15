Morgan Stanley Increases Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $344.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $332.00 to $344.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.56.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $326.36. 2,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,426. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.45. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $325.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $7,621,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 567.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 44,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.