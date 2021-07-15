Morgan Stanley Lowers AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $161.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGCO. increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

AGCO stock opened at $126.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in AGCO by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

