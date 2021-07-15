Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Raised by Odey Holdings AG

Odey Holdings AG lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 8.3% of Odey Holdings AG’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Odey Holdings AG’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Shares of MS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.18. The company had a trading volume of 383,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,414,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.45. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

