Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.9659 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

