Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,223.78

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,223.78 ($15.99) and traded as low as GBX 1,215 ($15.87). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,215 ($15.87), with a volume of 7,081 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,223.58. The company has a market capitalization of £661.27 million and a PE ratio of 51.91.

In other news, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 73 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, with a total value of £894.25 ($1,168.34). Also, insider Ben Thompson sold 29,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74), for a total value of £357,053.55 ($466,492.75). Insiders have purchased 284 shares of company stock valued at $339,275 in the last ninety days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

