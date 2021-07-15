Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,223.78

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,223.78 ($15.99) and traded as low as GBX 1,215 ($15.87). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,215 ($15.87), with a volume of 7,081 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,223.58. The company has a market capitalization of £661.27 million and a PE ratio of 51.91.

In other news, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 73 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, with a total value of £894.25 ($1,168.34). Also, insider Ben Thompson sold 29,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74), for a total value of £357,053.55 ($466,492.75). Insiders have purchased 284 shares of company stock valued at $339,275 in the last ninety days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

