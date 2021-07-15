MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €181.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €181.00 ($212.94) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTX. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €196.43 ($231.09).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €205.90 ($242.24) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of €210.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion and a PE ratio of 143.96.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

