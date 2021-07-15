MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €218.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €196.43 ($231.09).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €205.90 ($242.24) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €210.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion and a PE ratio of 143.96. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

