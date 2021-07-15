MultiVAC Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (MTV)

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. MultiVAC has a total market capitalization of $14.06 million and approximately $450,671.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MultiVAC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.31 or 0.00852640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005409 BTC.

MultiVAC Coin Profile

MultiVAC (CRYPTO:MTV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MultiVAC is www.mtv.ac

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

