Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Murphy Oil by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of MUR opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.