Murphy Oil Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,836 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 98% compared to the typical volume of 1,937 call options.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.20.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,476.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after acquiring an additional 769,791 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $11,538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $8,866,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 334.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 522,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $7,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.