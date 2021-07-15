My DeFi Pet 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $32.15 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 381.8% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for about $4.20 or 0.00013355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $28.87 million and approximately $32.15 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00041350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00115598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00148851 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,394.98 or 0.99896157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.31 or 0.00996926 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

