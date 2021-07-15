Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,850,000 after buying an additional 727,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after buying an additional 1,430,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,478,000 after buying an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $2,664,569.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $9,181,532.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,077 shares of company stock worth $9,379,740 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $34.02.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.