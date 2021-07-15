MyWish Market Capitalization Reaches $1.84 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 13% lower against the dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $33.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

