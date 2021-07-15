Nano (NANO) Market Capitalization Tops $531.21 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.99 or 0.00012542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $531.21 million and $12.61 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

