NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Trading Up 7.6%

NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA) was up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.10. Approximately 212,474 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 124,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRA shares. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$18.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.93 million. Analysts anticipate that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

