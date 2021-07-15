National Bankshares Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$57.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$39.75 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.89.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$41.82 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$16.01 and a 52-week high of C$43.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.16 million and a PE ratio of 9.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$148.99.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 1.6204294 EPS for the current year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

