National Bankshares Raises Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$24.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Savaria from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and set a C$20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SIS opened at C$20.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$11.99 and a 12-month high of C$20.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,574. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,000. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,928 shares of company stock valued at $870,234.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

