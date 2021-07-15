National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Gap Up to $70.58

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.58, but opened at $72.09. National HealthCare shares last traded at $72.09, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National HealthCare by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in National HealthCare by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National HealthCare Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.