National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Gap Up to $70.58

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.58, but opened at $72.09. National HealthCare shares last traded at $72.09, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.
National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National HealthCare by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in National HealthCare by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
National HealthCare Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
