Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.51. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,058.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $144,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,877 shares of company stock worth $1,360,269 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.