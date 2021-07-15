Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Short Interest Up 1,443.8% in June

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 1,443.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from C$3.90 to C$4.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

NTTHF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 306,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,529. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20. Neo Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

