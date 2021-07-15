Neo Market Capitalization Tops $2.19 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $31.08 or 0.00098350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and approximately $293.98 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001881 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00041151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00049344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Neo

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.