NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Shares of NBEV opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.19. NewAge has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NewAge will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NewAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,473,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,375,000 after buying an additional 916,329 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 153.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 672,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 168.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 509,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 272,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

