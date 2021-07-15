NextDAO Market Capitalization Tops $3.55 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $158,846.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,061,576,012 coins and its circulating supply is 2,021,343,903 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

