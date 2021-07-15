NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 65,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $2,694,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $26,979,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after purchasing an additional 745,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $75,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

