NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,179 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after acquiring an additional 79,941 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,512,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,906,000 after acquiring an additional 65,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,502,000 after acquiring an additional 80,512 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,807,000 after acquiring an additional 148,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE:CNO opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $27.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

