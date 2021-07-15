NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 43,063 Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,063 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bank of Hawaii at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after buying an additional 312,013 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after buying an additional 687,337 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,712,000 after acquiring an additional 34,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 25,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,332 shares of company stock worth $2,854,612. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $85.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.87.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.