NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after buying an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $300.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.50 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

