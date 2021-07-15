NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,267 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.21. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.