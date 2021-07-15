NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 154,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.18% of United Community Banks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 28,018 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

UCBI opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

