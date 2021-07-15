NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 13.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after acquiring an additional 66,604 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 54,916 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

In related news, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 68,341 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,769,518.39. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

