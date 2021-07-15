NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.89) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 242,264 shares in the company, valued at $542,671.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 37.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

