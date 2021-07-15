NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.30.

NGL stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $295.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.89) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 93,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 45,549 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 118,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,519,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

