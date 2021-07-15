NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

NGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

NGM opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

