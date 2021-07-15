NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Sells $22,422,400.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NIKE stock opened at $161.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $162.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.39.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

