Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading Up 5%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s stock price was up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.54 and last traded at $29.15. Approximately 14,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 332,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -0.93.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $226,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,140 shares of company stock worth $615,210 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

