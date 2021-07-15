NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.28 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,828. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

