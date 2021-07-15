Noku 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,910.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Noku has a market cap of $5.09 million and $2,910.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noku has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Noku coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Noku alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00050570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.33 or 0.00846383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Noku

Noku is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.